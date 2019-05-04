African Champions League: Holders Esperance to meet Wydad in final

The 2018 African champions Esperance celebrate their triumph after victory over Al Ahly in last year's final.

Holders Esperance of Tunisia will play Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the final of this year's African Champions League.

Both sides secured 0-0 draws away from home in the second leg of their semi-finals on Saturday.

Esperance took a 1-0 lead to the Democratic Republic of Congo where TP Mazembe failed to overturn the deficit.

Wydad went through against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns courtesy of a 2-1 win in Morocco last weekend.

The final will take place on 24/25 May and 31 May/1 June with 2017 champions Wydad hosting first leg.