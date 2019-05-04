Guinea coach Paul Put seeks second opinion on Naby Keita's injury

Guinea's Naby Keita receives treatment during Liverpool's Champions League defeat at Barcelona

Guinea coach Paul Put says he is seeking a 'second medical opinion' to decide whether Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will be able to play at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that the Guinean international would be out of action for at least two months because of a thigh injury he picked up in Wednesday's Champions League defeat at Barcelona.

Keita is doubtful for the Nations Cup which kicks off on 21 June.

But the Syli National coach Paul Put says he has not given up hope of taking 24-year-old Keita to the newly expanded tournament.

"We want a second medical opinion and we are seeking the expertise of the doctor in Switzerland who Keita always contacts whenever he's injured," Guinea's national coach told the Federation on their Facebook page.

Belgian Paul Put took over as Guinea coach in March 2018

"The first report from Liverpool is a third degree injury. Normally such an injury can take six weeks to heal.

"But I don't know because I'm not a doctor, I don't have medical experience.

"I have spoken to Keita and we have communicated to Liverpool asking for their medical report.

"We hope to get the doctor's report next week and we'll compare it with the a second opinion report from the doctor in Switzerland.

"Then we'll know whether Keita will be available to play the Nations cup," coach Put added.

Keita is a key player for Paul Put and his absence would be a huge blow to Guinea if he was to miss the Nations Cup.

Guinea will be in Group B at the Nations Cup in Egypt alongside Nigeria, Burundi and Madagascar.

Their first match will be against debutants Madagascar on 22 June in Alexandria.