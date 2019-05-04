Peterhead win Scottish League Two and promotion, with Clyde facing play-offs

Peterhead secured the Scottish League Two title and automatic promotion after a 2-0 win away to Queen's Park.

Two first-half goals from Jack Leitch mean Jim McInally's side finish five points clear of Clyde.

A draw at Hampden, combined with a Clyde win away to Cowdenbeath, could have won the title for Cumbernauld side.

But Danny Lennon's side lost their nine-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 defeat at Central Park.

Peterhead had been seconds away from the title last weekend until former Clyde striker Peter MacDonald's stoppage-time equaliser for Stirling Albion took the race into the final game of the season.

But the Blue Toon did what they needed to do in Glasgow as goals from Jamie Pyper and Kyle Miller gave Cowdenbeath victory.

Martin McNiff had equalised for Clyde, but the visitors finish as runners-up and will face Edinburgh City in the play-off semi-final.

The capital side drew 0-0 away to Stirling to clinch third ahead of Annan Athletic, who won 2-0 away to Albion Rovers.

