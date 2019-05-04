Dundee: Club needs 'cultural change', says Jim McIntyre

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Dundee have been fighting relegation for three years'

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann has hit back at Jim McIntyre after the Dens Park boss said "we all take a share of the blame" for the club's relegation.

Dundee's five-year stay in the the Scottish Premiership was ended by a 1-0 defeat to Hamilton on Saturday.

McIntyre replaced McCann at the helm after seven defeats in the first eight league games this season left the club bottom of the table.

"We're all devastated. It's a crushing blow," said the current boss.

McIntyre made 11 signings in the January transfer window - after McCann brought 13 new players to the club last summer - and says poor recruitment is a key factor in the club's downfall.

"Any manager's biggest job is recruitment," McIntyre added. "Mine hasn't been good enough, previous managers' haven't been good enough. The results prove that.

"Dundee have been fighting relegation for the last three years and unfortunately we haven't got the job done. There needs to be a cultural change.

"I've not been good enough. The reason I was brought in was it was not going well, we all take a share of the blame.

"I'm responsible, I made the changes in January that it was clear to see were needed. But the ones I brought in haven't done the business either."

McCann, though, is convinced he would have kept the club up if given longer in the job. He steered Dundee to safety after taking over in April 2017 with five league games left, and led the club to ninth place last season.

"He's (McIntyre) passing comment on Paul Hartley's recruitment and mine. I don't have a relegation on my CV," McCann told BBC Sportsound.

"Jim didn't want my players, including (Glen) Kamara (who was sold to Rangers), that's up to him if he wants to recruit his players. But don't then start to throw mud backwards and saying about the previous recruitment and this club's been struggling for three years.

"There's no doubt in my mind we would have been absolutely fine this season.

"Some of my budget was taken up by Paul Hartley's signings but I don't then start throwing rubbish at Paul and his signings. We all make our own signings."