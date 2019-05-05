Aberdeen youngsters praised by Pep Guardiola

You are an 11-year-old footballer 350 miles from home, taking on some of the best clubs in the world, when one of the game's greatest managers stops by to give you a pat on the back.

Aberdeen's next generation of talent are competing at the Manchester City International Cup this weekend, where they've come up against the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.

The Dons 2008 age group caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola, who took time out from the English champions' treble tilt to praise the youngsters for their 2-1 win over Girona.

The Aberdeen youths lost narrowly to the hosts and Chelsea at the Etihad Campus and drew with Wigan before going down to Feyenoord and Juventus.