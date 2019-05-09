Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere's James Norwood was the top scorer in League Two this term with 29 goals

Tranmere Rovers have no injury concerns in their squad as they host Forest Green Rovers in Friday's League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

The visitors also have a fully-fit squad, with midfielder George Williams available again after an ankle problem.

Tranmere are bidding to secure back-to-back promotions, while Forest Green have never reached the third tier.

There was just one point between sixth-placed Rovers and fifth-placed Forest Green in the final table.

The two sides also met in the National League promotion final at Wembley in 2017, when the Gloucestershire club won 3-1 to go up to League Two a year before Tranmere.

