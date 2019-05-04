Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward taken off on stretcher at Newcastle

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 22 goals this season

Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah was taken off on a stretcher during Liverpool's 3-2 win at Newcastle.

The Reds forward was left clutching his head after an aerial collision with Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka.

Salah, who scored his team's second goal, was replaced by Divock Origi after 73 minutes with the match level at 2-2.

Origi quickly made his presence felt, heading in the Anfield side's winner with four minutes remaining.

The result means the title race will definitely go to the final day of the season on Sunday, 12 May. Liverpool are two points clear of rivals Manchester City, who will play their game in hand against Leicester on Monday.

Before that, Liverpool will face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, and Salah's injury will be a concern for manager Jurgen Klopp as his side attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first game.

"Mo got a knock from the keeper's hip, onto his head I think," Klopp told BBC Sport. "He looked OK but we'll have to see."