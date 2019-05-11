Cove Rangers v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish League Two
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
Defoe or Morelos? Edouard's Old Firm record? Is Foderingham an able deputy? And will we see more ill-discipline? BBC Scotland looks at the key Old Firm issues.
IBF world super lightweight challenger Josh Taylor tells BBC Scotland about smashed jaws, Wotsits, and taking a baseball bat to the monkey on his shoulder.
Former Scotland and Everton striker Joe Harper tells tales of private planes, on-stage jokes at his expense and living with comedian Freddie Starr, who has died aged 76.
Celtic and Rangers meet on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox. Here's what's happened in their previous three meetings this term...
Tom English picks apart the choices facing Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before a final World Cup squad is chosen.
Fiorentina and Scotland player Lana Clelland on her life in stunning Florence.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland