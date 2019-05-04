Harvey Elliott: Can you name the Premier League's youngest players?
-
- From the section Premier League
Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliott became the youngest Premier League player after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's defeat by Wolves.
Elliott made his first appearance aged just 16 years and 30 days to end a 12-year record, but can you name the next 10 youngest players in Premier League history?
Can you name the youngest players to feature in the Premier league?
Score: 0 / 10
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10