Harvey Elliott: Can you name the Premier League's youngest players?

Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott broke the previous mark by 38 days - but who held the record?

Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliott became the youngest Premier League player after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's defeat by Wolves.

Elliott made his first appearance aged just 16 years and 30 days to end a 12-year record, but can you name the next 10 youngest players in Premier League history?

Can you name the youngest players to feature in the Premier league?

