Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Doncaster striker John Marquis (left) and Charlton striker Lyle Taylor (right) both scored 21 goals during the regular league season

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers enter the League One play-offs with just one win from their past four games.

McCann's side ended the campaign in sixth place and host Charlton Athletic in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Sunday (12:15 BST).

Charlton finished third and have won seven of their past eight games.

Addicks midfielder Jonny Williams (ankle) has passed a fitness test, but striker Igor Vetokele is a doubt.

Meanwhile, defender Chris Solly serves the final match of a four-game suspension following his sending-off against Oxford on Good Friday.

The south-east London club were beaten play-off semi-finalists under manager Lee Bowyer last season, losing to Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on aggregate.

And they have only won promotion once in the last four occasions they have been involved in play-offs.

Charlton are aiming to end a three-year exile from the Championship, while Doncaster have spent five years away from the second tier.

Doncaster were promoted in their only previous appearance in the English Football League play-offs, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the League One final in 2008.

Rovers had been promoted to the EFL in 2003 after overcoming Dagenham & Redbridge in a play-off.

The second leg of the tie against Charlton takes place at The Valley on Friday, 17 May (19:45 BST), with the winning team facing Portsmouth or Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May.

