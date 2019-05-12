League Two - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Mansfield18:00Newport
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Padraig Amond celebrates his equaliser against Newport in the League two play-off semi-final first leg
Padraig Amond's equaliser in the first leg was his 23rd goal of the season

Mansfield Town will be without centre-half Matt Preston for the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.

Preston still has concussion but would be available for the final if the Stags can battle past Newport, who scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw in the first game at Rodney Parade on Thursday.

The Exiles could make a change in midfield after Joss Labadie impressed off the bench in the first leg.

The 28-year-old had missed the previous six matches with an ankle problem.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City462316773433085
2Bury4622131182562679
3MK Dons4623101371492279
4Mansfield4620161069412876
5Forest Green4620141268472174
6Tranmere4620131363501373
7Newport462011155959071
8Colchester4620101665531270
9Exeter4619131460491170
10Stevenage462010165955470
11Carlisle46208186762568
12Crewe46198196059165
13Swindon461616145956364
14Oldham461614166760762
15Northampton461419136463161
16Cheltenham461512195768-1157
17Grimsby46168224556-1156
18Morecambe461412205470-1654
19Crawley46158235168-1753
20Port Vale461213213955-1649
21Cambridge461211234066-2647
22Macclesfield461014224874-2644
23Notts County46914234884-3641
24Yeovil46913244166-2540
