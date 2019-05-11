Media playback is not supported on this device Two rivals, three games, five goals - this season's Old Firm highlights

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 12 May Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Rangers host Celtic in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday with the destination of the Scottish Premiership title already decided. But there is no such thing as an meaningless meeting of the two Glasgow giants.

The build-up has included spats over a guard of honour and barbs about ill-discipline and here BBC Scotland previews what we can expect this weekend...

Guards of honour & indiscipline

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his side would not applaud their rivals on to the pitch and Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor insisted Celtic do not need a "pat on the back" from their rivals or anyone else.

McGregor's namesake Allan is suspended for Sunday's encounter after getting sent off near the end of Rangers' 1-0 win over Hibernian last Sunday - a dismissal that led Gerrard to suggest such indiscipline had cost his side in their fruitless pursuit of trophies this season.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon went one step further by saying Rangers have a "huge disciplinary problem". Alfredo Morelos was sent off during the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park last month, Andy Halliday followed after the final whistle and Ryan Kent was given a retrospective ban. In all, Rangers have had nine red cards in the league this term.

Defoe or Morelos?

Rangers have scored more goals than any other side in the top flight this term, with Jermain Defoe weighing in with eight of their 79 efforts since signing on loan from Bournemouth in January. Indeed, the former England international has the best scoring rate in the division with 0.8 goals per 90 minutes.

The 36-year old has three strikes and three assists in the five league games since replacing the suspended Morelos. So good has his form been that he was preferred to the Colombian talisman against Hibs last weekend, despite Morelos being available after his ban. Will he start again on Sunday?

Can Edouard continue stellar streak?

Odsonne Edouard will likely lead the line for Celtic and the 21-year-old has a stellar Old Firm record, with four goals in five games against Rangers. Break it down to goals per 90 minutes and Edouard has a remarkable record of 1.27 in the derby - his best return against any Premiership opponents aside from Motherwell.

Indeed, only the Fir Park club and Hearts have suffered more than Rangers at the hands of the Frenchman, with both conceding five times.

Team news

As well as goalkeeper McGregor, Rangers are without the injured Graham Dorrans, Eros Grezda, Kyle Lafferty, Gareth McAuley, Jamie Murphy and Lee Wallace.

Celtic have injuries, too, with Daniel Arzani, Dedryck Boyata, Vakoun Bayo, Ryan Christie, Craig Gordon, Jack Hendry, Eboue Kouassi all missing the trip to Ibrox and the match coming too soon for Leigh Griffiths.

