Burnley v Arsenal

Arsenal have kept just two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League away games

TEAM NEWS

Fit-again Burnley striker Peter Crouch, whose contract expires this summer, will hope to make his first appearance since March.

Full-back Phil Bardsley has recovered from a gashed leg and is also vying for a recall.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available for Arsenal after missing their last league game through suspension.

Aaron Ramsey, Denis Suarez, Danny Welbeck, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are all still injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: There are several permutations but Arsenal's season could still end with Champions League qualification or entry to the qualifying stage of the Europa League.

While victory in Baku would render their final position in the Premier League table academic, defeat to Chelsea and suddenly their pre-season plans could alter dramatically (and just ask Burnley how demanding Europa League qualification in July can be!).

It means this game has genuine significance, as anything other than an Arsenal win could allow Manchester United to take fifth place off them and, with it, possible automatic entry into the Europa League group stage.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think it's impossible to not end on a positive note because of what's happened in the second half of the season.

"There have been a couple of blips but, mainly, they have been good performances.

"If we can get a result on the back of that it's always good to beat the top teams, particularly at home."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have struggled on the road and I cannot imagine they are looking forward to this trip too much.

Burnley kept Manchester City out at Turf Moor for an hour at the end of April but I don't think the Clarets will sit in like that against the Gunners. Why would you?

Arsenal's big weakness is at the back and this will be another test for their defence.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's final-day predictions in full

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost nine successive meetings with Arsenal in all competitions - only against Wolves have they suffered a longer run of defeats, losing 11 in a row between 1987 and 2002.

The Gunners have won 1-0 in the last three league encounters at Turf Moor, scoring 90th-minute winners in each of their last two visits.

Burnley have not beaten Arsenal in a league match since a 1-0 victory at Highbury in 1974.

Burnley

The Clarets have scored 44 league goals this season, a club record in the Premier League, but they have also conceded 65 times, 26 more than in the 2017-18 campaign.

They are trying to avoid an unwanted club record of 10 home league defeats in a season.

Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games on the final day 2-1 despite taking the lead in both matches (against West Ham and Bournemouth).

Peter Crouch has scored on the final day of six Premier League seasons, including each of the last two - only Andrew Cole, Les Ferdinand and Teddy Sheringham have better overall records.

Arsenal