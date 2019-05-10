Fulham v Newcastle United

Salomon Rondon, whose loan deal at Newcastle expires this summer, scored his 10th league goal of the season last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will assess full-back Denis Odoi, who missed the defeat by Wolves after being concussed in last month's win against Cardiff.

Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is ruled out of their final game because of a knee injury.

Full-back DeAndre Yedlin, who this week underwent groin surgery, is also absent.

Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Florian Lejeune continue their rehabilitation from injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Fulham bid farewell to the Premier League on Sunday but they won't be saying goodbye to Scott Parker, who has landed the manager's job on a permanent basis, having overseen three wins from the last four games as caretaker.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle's manager is still in charge next season, with the Toon fans desperate for Rafael Benitez to remain as talks continue about a new deal.

Meanwhile, both sides' star striker might be making their final appearance for the club, with Aleksandar Mitrovic tipped to leave Craven Cottage and Salomon Rondon's very successful loan spell on Tyneside coming to an end.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Scott Parker: "The challenge lies with me to move things forward.

"Ultimately, success comes from a culture and a desire - that needs to be our foundation. We'll drive a culture here that our fans will recognise.

"The way I want to be as a coach won't change. I'm a coach that's very much into communication. I like to give the players ownership, responsibility and clear guidance."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on his future: "We have one game left to play. We have to try and do well, we want to finish one place higher if we can.

"I have some players asking me questions about the future, but still we don't know.

"We've waited eight months, so we can wait another 10 days."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are awkward opponents at the moment, as Liverpool discovered on Saturday.

The big questions, as ever, for the Magpies are will manager Rafa Benitez stay, and will he get the money that he wants to spend?

I think the answers are 'yes' and 'no'... but he will get some of it, and enough to make some more improvements to his squad.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won eight of their past nine home league games against Newcastle, including each of the last six (five of them in the Premier League).

The Magpies have kept clean sheets in three of the last four top-flight meetings, although those shut-outs all came on Tyneside.

Fulham

Fulham could win three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since a four-match streak in 2012.

They have conceded just one goal in four top-flight matches, after conceding at least twice in each of their previous 13 fixtures.

The Cottagers have won their final game in just one of their last six Premier League seasons, a 3-0 victory against Swansea in 2013.

Ryan Babel has been directly involved in each of Fulham's last six league goals at Craven Cottage, scoring three and setting up three.

