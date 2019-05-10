Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fit-again Liverpool forward Mo Salah leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are bolstered by the likely return of Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah from concussion.

Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are expected to overcome respective knee and calf injuries sustained in midweek.

Roberto Firmino remains out with a groin problem but should be fit for the Champions League final.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged side for the 15th time this season in the Premier League.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: So it has come to this - nine months distilled to 90 minutes.

This Liverpool team's ethic was summed up perfectly by Mohammed Salah's choice of t-shirt as he joined the throng willing Liverpool to victory over Barcelona.

But can Anfield scatter its magic again? Can Brighton show the same resolve at the Amex against Manchester City? Logic suggests that, at the final whistle, the noise from Anfield will be of defiance and not delirium.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves have already amassed more points than any other Premier League newcomer since 2001. They will finish the season in the top half of the top flight for only the second time in 45 seasons. They are not the opponent Liverpool would choose for such a denouement.

Now, let the games begin.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It was a week of miracles, of big football moments, and from our point of view if there could be a big football moment on the weekend, that would be nice.

"The week is not over yet. Sunday still counts, so we still go for it. Nothing changed, we knew it before. The only thing we can do is win the game."

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "The players rise for every game and training session, this is the philosophy. It's a big game and we want to play it.

"I like Liverpool, the way they play with the intensity they have. It's hard to find someone who didn't enjoy the game against Barcelona. It was amazing.

"It's a tough challenge, it's the final game of the season and we want to compete like always."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves will give them a good game but I have seen enough of Liverpool recently to know that if they need a goal, they will get one.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had an absolutely brilliant season and all they can do on Sunday is win. If they do that and finish second with 97 points then they cannot really do much more.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the past four Premier League meetings, and only lost one of nine (W6, D2).

This will be the sixth time Liverpool and Wolves have met in their final game of a top-flight season, with Liverpool winning the previous five by an aggregate score of 12-4.

However, Wolves have won two of the three most recent encounters, both by a 2-1 scoreline in the FA Cup: at Anfield in 2017 and Molineux this January. They could win consecutive away fixtures against Liverpool for the first time since 1950.

Liverpool

The Reds have earned eight league wins in a row and are on the longest current unbeaten run in the top flight (W12, D4).

They could remain unbeaten at home in consecutive top-flight seasons for the first time in 39 years.

Victory on Sunday would equal the club top-flight record of 30 in a season, set over 42 matches in 1978-79.

Liverpool have not lost their final home match of a campaign in 13 attempts since the famous 0-2 defeat in a title decider against Arsenal in 1989.

Their tally of 18 headed goals in the Premier League this season is more than any other side.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also scored an unrivalled 22 league goals from set-pieces, excluding penalties.

Sadio Mane has scored 16 Premier League home goals in 2018-19, the most by any player.

Liverpool are the first team in Premier League history to have two defenders each provide at least 10 assists in a season. Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have set up 11 goals apiece (according to the Premier League).

Wolverhampton Wanderers