Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers
Leicester have taken 16 points from the past eight games under Brendan Rodgers, but he has never beaten Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Leicester pair Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki could make farewell appearances on Sunday, with both out of contract and set to leave the club this summer.

Matty James and Daniel Amartey remain absent with respective Achilles and ankle problems.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a doubt after limping off during the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek should be available despite suffering cramp in that game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Chelsea's season could still end with some silverware after they eventually got past Eintracht Frankfurt late on Thursday night. Add in a guaranteed top-four finish along with a League Cup final appearance and you'd have to say it has been a decent campaign for Maurizio Sarri despite a few bumps along the way.

Leicester need just a point to guarantee another top-half finish, and they came close to tilting the title race in Liverpool's favour on Monday night until Vincent Kompany's wonder goal.

Only the top two have earned more than Leicester's 16 points from the past eight games, which is testament to the excellent start made there by Brendan Rodgers, who was of course once on the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "The season doesn't finish until the final whistle against Chelsea. We have a responsibility to the supporters to fight to the end, and we have a responsibility to ourselves.

"It's our last game here of what's been a very difficult season for the supporters as well as ourselves. We will look to get a result, hopefully sign off with a big game and then look to the summer and get excited for a new season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was really impressed by Leicester's performance against Manchester City on Monday and the way they were set up.

Yes, they eventually lost but they posed a real threat on the break.

Chelsea played on Thursday night and have already made sure of a Champions League spot through their league position, so the pressure is off them a bit.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester won the reverse fixture 1-0 and are vying to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2000-01.
  • However, Chelsea have won on six of their seven competitive visits to the King Power Stadium, with the exception being a 1-2 defeat in Leicester's 2015-16 title-winning campaign.
  • This is the 100th league meeting, with Chelsea winning 46 times to Leicester's 25.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have won four of their past five home league matches, one more than they managed in their previous 12 attempts at the King Power Stadium.
  • Their haul of 16 points over the last eight games has only been bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool.
  • The Foxes have only won their final Premier League fixture in three seasons out of 12 (D3, L6).
  • Brendan Rodgers has faced Chelsea 11 times and never won (D5, L6).
  • Jamie Vardy has scored each of Leicester's last three goals in all competitions against Chelsea.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could go nine successive Premier League away matches without a clean sheet for the first time since February 2001.
  • Their only away victory in eight attempts this season against a side currently in the top half of the table came at Watford on Boxing Day (D1, L6).
  • The Blues are in danger of losing their final top-flight fixture in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1992 and 1993.
  • Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season, with 16 goals and 15 assists.

