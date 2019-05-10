Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Brighton's only absentees are Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo, who are out with respective hamstring and knee problems.
Captain Bruno is set for his final game before retiring from playing.
Kevin de Bruyne could be involved for Manchester City after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Fernandinho remains out with a knee problem and is doubtful for the FA Cup final, while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also still sidelined.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Guymowbray: Everybody I've spoken to has been of a similar mind - that at some point in the afternoon Liverpool will be top of the Premier League.
Most think City will be there by the only time it matters.
So where DO you look to state the case for a final-day slip by the team that's won 13 league games in a row?
Brighton? Even if at the top of their game, it still comes down to City being on theirs. If they are, they win.
Pressure? City's players have handled that all season.
'The football Gods'? They've been busy this week already and may be the only explanation if it happens!
It's City's title to lose. It's all our loss that this magnificent season is nearly done.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "The message to my players on Sunday will be about the respect for this division.
"It's a home match for us which we want to win - it so happens there's big meaning.
"The top two can't be split - they've both been outstanding. One won't win the title, whoever doesn't will come second with an incredible amount of points."
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "It is better to focus on what we have to do. If we win we don't have to look at anything else.
"It's a dream to be here, I didn't expect it when we were seven points behind [Liverpool, at the start of 2019].
"We've shown many things. If we make back to back it would be nice but nothing is going to change too much - the fact is we have done incredibly well all season."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There could be some nervous moments for Pep Guardiola's side the longer the score stays at 0-0 or even 1-0, and if there are reports coming in of Liverpool getting goals at Anfield, but they are used to dealing with that kind of pressure.
I am expecting them to win comfortably but, even if it comes to the crunch in the final 10 minutes and City still need a goal, I think they will get it.
Prediction: 0-3
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions, including two this season.
- The Seagulls have lost all three of their Premier League games versus City by two-goal margins.
- They last claimed league points against City in a second-tier game on 1 April 1989, winning 2-1 at the Goldstone Ground thanks to an Alan Curbishley penalty and an Ian Brightwell own goal.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have played 11 top-flight matches against reigning champions without winning (D2, L9), more than any other team.
- They are winless in eight league games (D3, L5), although they have only lost one of their previous four matches, conceding just three times.
- The Seagulls have ended their last three top-flight seasons with a defeat, including a 4-0 loss at Liverpool last term.
- Glenn Murray scored seven times in Brighton's first seven Premier League home games this season but he has failed to net in the subsequent 11 top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium.
- Murray did, however, register his first Premier League assist for Brighton in their last home game, a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.
Manchester City
- A win will guarantee Manchester City claim their fourth Premier League title, and sixth overall in the top flight.
- City would be the first team retain the Premier League trophy since Manchester United 10 years ago.
- They can also become the first team to end a top-flight campaign with 14 consecutive victories, breaking Arsenal's record of 13 in 2001-02.
- A 32nd win of the season would also equal the top-flight record, set by City last season.
- Pep Guardiola's side have claimed at least one league victory against every side they have faced for the second consecutive season; the only other team to achieve this in the English top flight are Preston in 1888-89 and 1889-90.
- City have not lost on the final day of the season since 2013, when defeated 3-2 by a Norwich side managed by current Brighton boss Chris Hughton.
- They have won all 21 of the Premier League matches in which Oleksandr Zinchenko has played.
- Sergio Aguero's tally of 31 goals in all competitions leaves him two shy of matching his highest total for City in a single season, set in 2016-17.