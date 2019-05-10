Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Vincent Kompany's winner against Leicester means Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are one win away from retaining the Premier League title

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's only absentees are Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo, who are out with respective hamstring and knee problems.

Captain Bruno is set for his final game before retiring from playing.

Kevin de Bruyne could be involved for Manchester City after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Fernandinho remains out with a knee problem and is doubtful for the FA Cup final, while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Everybody I've spoken to has been of a similar mind - that at some point in the afternoon Liverpool will be top of the Premier League.

Most think City will be there by the only time it matters.

So where DO you look to state the case for a final-day slip by the team that's won 13 league games in a row?

Brighton? Even if at the top of their game, it still comes down to City being on theirs. If they are, they win.

Pressure? City's players have handled that all season.

'The football Gods'? They've been busy this week already and may be the only explanation if it happens!

It's City's title to lose. It's all our loss that this magnificent season is nearly done.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "The message to my players on Sunday will be about the respect for this division.

"It's a home match for us which we want to win - it so happens there's big meaning.

"The top two can't be split - they've both been outstanding. One won't win the title, whoever doesn't will come second with an incredible amount of points."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "It is better to focus on what we have to do. If we win we don't have to look at anything else.

"It's a dream to be here, I didn't expect it when we were seven points behind [Liverpool, at the start of 2019].

"We've shown many things. If we make back to back it would be nice but nothing is going to change too much - the fact is we have done incredibly well all season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There could be some nervous moments for Pep Guardiola's side the longer the score stays at 0-0 or even 1-0, and if there are reports coming in of Liverpool getting goals at Anfield, but they are used to dealing with that kind of pressure.

I am expecting them to win comfortably but, even if it comes to the crunch in the final 10 minutes and City still need a goal, I think they will get it.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's final-day predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions, including two this season.

The Seagulls have lost all three of their Premier League games versus City by two-goal margins.

They last claimed league points against City in a second-tier game on 1 April 1989, winning 2-1 at the Goldstone Ground thanks to an Alan Curbishley penalty and an Ian Brightwell own goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have played 11 top-flight matches against reigning champions without winning (D2, L9), more than any other team.

They are winless in eight league games (D3, L5), although they have only lost one of their previous four matches, conceding just three times.

The Seagulls have ended their last three top-flight seasons with a defeat, including a 4-0 loss at Liverpool last term.

Glenn Murray scored seven times in Brighton's first seven Premier League home games this season but he has failed to net in the subsequent 11 top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium.

Murray did, however, register his first Premier League assist for Brighton in their last home game, a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Manchester City