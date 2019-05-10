Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham pair Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min begin three-match domestic bans, with a club appeal against the Korean's red card rejected by the FA.

Jan Vertonghen misses out with an ankle injury, while Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama are doubts because of respective hamstring and thigh issues.

Everton forward Richarlison is unavailable because of a rib injury, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also out.

Andre Gomes is back after a ban but Seamus Coleman is a fitness concern.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: I was lucky enough to commentate on Lucas Moura's December goal in Barcelona. It kept Tottenham in the Champions League. Who could have foreseen then the drama of the Etihad or Amsterdam? Wonderful!

The memory that will stay with me forever? Mauricio Pochettino sinking to his knees in tears.

"Those who do not weep, do not see," wrote Victor Hugo. Pochettino had the vision all along.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel knows football. He told me within weeks of Mauricio arriving at Spurs that he would completely transform the club. He has.

But there is immediate work to be done. A point is needed to make sure of a top-four place. That's crucial. And wouldn't in-form Everton love to end their season beating a Champions League finalist.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We are in a moment, living a dream. It's difficult to be in the reality. It's our responsibility to create the atmosphere of competition because Sunday is an important day for us.

"We must believe that we need to win on Sunday. Our objective must be to finish third. That's the way we need to take the game and then what happens, happens."

Everton manager Marco Silva on the future of impressive loanee Andre Gomes: "The only feedback I hear from now is from Andre and what he said to me.

"Our relationship is really honest. He hasn't decided anything about his future, and his agent neither.

"I've already said about our talks with him and [Kurt] Zouma also. Now it's up to us to show our ambition."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs will be on such a high after their triumph in Amsterdam, and I would like to think Mauricio Pochettino will play a strong team on Sunday because their date with Liverpool in Madrid is still three weeks away.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in the 12 most recent Premier League meetings, winning the last four by a 16-4 aggregate scoreline.

Everton haven't won a Premier League game at Spurs since November 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham could lose three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since November 2012.

They are in danger of suffering three successive home defeats in all competitions, which hasn't happened in a season since a four-match losing streak from September to November 2004.

Spurs could also go three home games without scoring for the first time since April to May 2003.

Tottenham have lost 19 fixtures in all competitions this season. They were last beaten 20 times in a campaign in 2003-04.

They have won their final league game of the season in seven of the past eight campaigns.

A draw would guarantee Spurs a top-four finish for the fourth consecutive season.

Christian Eriksen has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Everton.

Everton