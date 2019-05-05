Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd & Gary Hooper among six players released
Winger George Boyd and striker Gary Hooper are in a group of six out-of-contract players being released by Sheffield Wednesday.
Boyd returned to favour under Steve Bruce after struggling for games under previous boss Jos Luhukay, managed only 14 league starts in 2018-19.
Hooper missed more than a year because of injury before returning in March.
Almen Abdi, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil will also leave Hillsborough in the summer.
The Owls lost their final game 2-1 to QPR and finished 12th in the Championship table.