Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd & Gary Hooper among six players released

George Boyd joined Sheffield Wednesday from Burnley in the summer of 2017

Winger George Boyd and striker Gary Hooper are in a group of six out-of-contract players being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

Boyd returned to favour under Steve Bruce after struggling for games under previous boss Jos Luhukay, managed only 14 league starts in 2018-19.

Hooper missed more than a year because of injury before returning in March.

Almen Abdi, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil will also leave Hillsborough in the summer.

The Owls lost their final game 2-1 to QPR and finished 12th in the Championship table.