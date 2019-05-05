Neil Warnock: Etheridge says Cardiff players want boss to stay

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (centre) is in contention to be named Cardiff's player of the season despite relegation

Neil Etheridge says the Cardiff City players want manager Neil Warnock to stay at the club following their Premier League relegation.

Cardiff's Championship return was confirmed by defeat to Crystal Palace.

Warnock, 70, has reiterated a desire to see out the last year of his deal, but after Saturdays's 3-2 home loss said he has "no idea" if he will remain boss.

"As players, we want him to stay but that's a decision for him, not for us," Etheridge explained.

"It's something he'll reflect on this summer."

Warnock said he will not rush to discuss his future, although talks are planned with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and chairman Mehmet Dalman.

"I've got to let things settle and not do anything rash," Warnock said.

"I will be working next year, I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge again now. I have no idea [if I will be at Cardiff next season]."

Tan made a rare visit to Cardiff on Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether the Malaysian businessman will keep Warnock after a difficult campaign.

Dalman admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Wales he was also unclear as to Tan's intentions, although said he would like Warnock to remain.

"Look you're asking me to speak on behalf of other people and I genuinely can't do that. Neil is the best person to ask about Neil, and Vincent is the best person to ask about Vincent," Dalman said.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Etheridge, one of Cardiff's best performers in the top flight, says the City squad are all hoping their boss will remain to try and chase what would be an unprecedented ninth promotion.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 2-3 Crystal Palace: Warnock has 'no complaints' despite relegation

"His stats speak for themselves - eight promotions," he said.

"He's a fantastic man-manager and knows exactly what to do.

"He's been in the game long enough to know what players need, whether it's a kick up the backside or an arm around them."

Etheridge says Cardiff's players gave their all to try and remain in the Premier League.

"It is a really sad day for everyone involved at the club. Throughout the season everyone at the club and every player gave everything they had! We fell short and it's extremely hard to take," he added.

"A lot of people wrote us off long before these final two games.

"We fought hard to the end, but unfortunately we fell short. The Premier League is a tough league to stay in.

"We need to take time off in the summer now and look forward to next season in the Championship.

"Thankfully, we've got a great squad and togetherness in the team and the club."