Mariano double as Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-2

Mariano Diaz had only scored two goals this season before Sunday's double

Mariano Diaz scored twice as Real Madrid beat Villarreal in an entertaining La Liga game.

He opened the scoring after two minutes following a mistake by Santi Cazorla.

Alvaro Gonzalez stole the ball off Casemiro and fed Gerard Moreno to equalise from the edge of the box, but Jesus Vallejo put Real ahead from close range, his first goal for the club.

Mariano tapped home a Dani Carvajal cross to increase their lead, before Jaume Costa's injury-time consolation.

Teenager Vinicius Jr, a second-half substitute for Brahim Diaz, looked bright on his return from two months out with an ankle injury.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid remain third in La Liga, with Villarreal five points above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe beat Girona 2-0 to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They are fourth, three points above Sevilla, with two games to go.