Olivier Giroud, Daniel Sturridge and Nacho Monreal are among the Premier League players out of contract this summer.

The trio could all end up staying with their current clubs - in fact Giroud could be poised to sign an extension to stay at Chelsea - but they are free to talk to other sides about potential transfers.

Who else is a free agent across the Premier League and Europe, and which players have their exits confirmed? BBC Sport takes a look.

Arsenal

Danny Welbeck was given a guard of honour after Arsenal's final home game against Brighton

Confirmed as leaving: Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus),Petr Cech (retiring)

Out of contract: Stephan Lichtsteiner, Nacho Monreal

Bournemouth

Out of contract: Artur Boruc

Brighton

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will join Anderlecht next season while Brighton's Bruno has retired

Confirmed as leaving: Bruno (retiring)

Burnley

Confirmed as leaving: Stephen Ward, Anders Lindegaard

Out of contract: Peter Crouch

Cardiff

Confirmed as leaving: Aron Gunnarsson (Al-Arabi)

Out of contract: Bruno Ecuele Manga, Stuart O'Keefe, Jazz Richards, Kadeem Harris, Brian Murphy, Loic Damour

Chelsea

Gary Cahill was given a late cameo against Watford as a farewell after seven-and-a-half years at the club

Confirmed as leaving: Gary Cahill

Out of contract: Olivier Giroud, Willy Caballero, Rob Green

Crystal Palace

Confirmed as leaving: Jason Puncheon, Julian Speroni

Out of contract: Bakary Sako, Pape Souare

Everton

Out of contract: Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka

Fulham

Confirmed as leaving: Ryan Babel, Lazar Markovic

Huddersfield

Confirmed as leaving: Jonas Lossl, Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre, Erik Durm, Jack Payne

Leicester

Shinji Okazaki (pictured) and Danny Simpson, two of Leicester's title-winning team, are leaving

Confirmed as leaving: Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson

Liverpool

Out of contract: Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno

Manchester City

Confirmed as leaving: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht)

Manchester United

Ander Herrera is expected to join Paris St-Germain but no deal has been announced yet

Confirmed as leaving: Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia

Out of contract: Juan Mata

Newcastle

Out of contract: Mohamed Diame

Southampton

Confirmed as leaving: Steven Davis (Rangers)

Tottenham

Out of contract: Fernando Llorente, Michel Vorm

Watford

Out of contract: Miguel Britos, Heurelho Gomes (expected to retire), Tommie Hoban

West Ham

Out of contract: Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri, Adrian

Wolverhampton

Nobody

*With clubs not always releasing contract details, it is possible there are other players out of contract not listed here, or that some of them could have extended their deals without making it public.

Europe

Daniele de Rossi is leaving Roma, his only club, after over 600 appearances because he was not offered a new deal and wanted to keep playing

The following players are all out of contract across Europe this summer, with the majority expected to move on.

Diego Godin, Filipe Luis (both Atletico Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Daniele de Rossi (Roma), Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Rafinha (all Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Werder Bremen), Adrien Rabiot, Dani Alves (both PSG), Mario Balotelli (Marseille), Hector Herrera (Porto), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)