Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez scored in both Championship fixtures against Aston Villa during the regular season

Aston Villa should have striker Tammy Abraham available for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final first leg against West Bromwich Albion.

Villa's top scorer missed their final three games of the regular season with a shoulder problem.

Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu starts a three-match suspension following his red card against Derby on Sunday.

Chris Brunt is likely to return after missing the loss to the Rams, while Jake Livermore (foot) is doubtful.

Albion won 2-0 at Villa Park in February, with the season's earlier meeting at The Hawthorns ending in a 2-2 draw.

Another promotion would be a highlight - Brunt

Midfielder Chris Brunt is aiming to win promotion to the top flight with Albion for the third time, having done so automatically in 2008 and 2010.

The Northern Ireland international told BBC WM: "It'd probably be the highlight of my career. I'm not getting any younger and to achieve promotion again would be brilliant.

"I've spent most of my career playing for West Brom as a Premier League player and I'd love to finish my career at West Brom as a Premier League player.

"We've got a good opportunity to get to Wembley and have a chance to do that. It's a bit harsh that it's a showdown over two games - you've been playing for 10 months and it comes down to two games in a week, but so be it. We've got to make sure we're ready for it."

As for Villa, they were 10th and seven points off the play-offs when Albion won 2-0 at Villa Park on 16 February.

However, they soon began a 10-match winning sequence which lifted Dean Smith's men up to a finishing position of fifth in the Championship.

Asked if things looked as if they are falling into place for Villa to be promoted, full-back Neil Taylor said: "It's easy to say when you win 10 in a row.

"The team was doing really well and the most impressive thing was that anybody who had to step into the team over that period was also doing really well.

"We've shown in that block of games that it's the squad that will carry you through to the end, which any team that gets out of the Championship needs."

