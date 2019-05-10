Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Championship
Aston Villa should have striker Tammy Abraham available for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final first leg against West Bromwich Albion.
Villa's top scorer missed their final three games of the regular season with a shoulder problem.
Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu starts a three-match suspension following his red card against Derby on Sunday.
Chris Brunt is likely to return after missing the loss to the Rams, while Jake Livermore (foot) is doubtful.
Albion won 2-0 at Villa Park in February, with the season's earlier meeting at The Hawthorns ending in a 2-2 draw.
Another promotion would be a highlight - Brunt
Midfielder Chris Brunt is aiming to win promotion to the top flight with Albion for the third time, having done so automatically in 2008 and 2010.
The Northern Ireland international told BBC WM: "It'd probably be the highlight of my career. I'm not getting any younger and to achieve promotion again would be brilliant.
"I've spent most of my career playing for West Brom as a Premier League player and I'd love to finish my career at West Brom as a Premier League player.
"We've got a good opportunity to get to Wembley and have a chance to do that. It's a bit harsh that it's a showdown over two games - you've been playing for 10 months and it comes down to two games in a week, but so be it. We've got to make sure we're ready for it."
As for Villa, they were 10th and seven points off the play-offs when Albion won 2-0 at Villa Park on 16 February.
However, they soon began a 10-match winning sequence which lifted Dean Smith's men up to a finishing position of fifth in the Championship.
Asked if things looked as if they are falling into place for Villa to be promoted, full-back Neil Taylor said: "It's easy to say when you win 10 in a row.
"The team was doing really well and the most impressive thing was that anybody who had to step into the team over that period was also doing really well.
"We've shown in that block of games that it's the squad that will carry you through to the end, which any team that gets out of the Championship needs."
Match facts
- This will be the 170th meeting between local rivals Aston Villa and West Brom in all competitions, with the Villans winning on 77 occasions (D37 L55).
- West Brom are unbeaten in their last four games against Aston Villa (W2 D2), winning on each of their last two trips to Villa Park, including their most recent visit in February.
- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored in three of his last four games against Aston Villa, including both matches during the 2018-19 Championship season.
- Aston Villa will be making their second appearance in the Football League play-offs, reaching the Championship play-off final last season, losing 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley.
- West Brom will be participating in their fourth Football League play-off campaign, securing promotion from the third tier in 1993 but losing out in both attempts in the second tier (2001 and 2007).
- The team to finish in fourth place has won the second tier play-offs in two of the last five seasons (QPR in 2013-14 and Hull City in 2015-16), as many as in the previous 22 campaigns combined (Leicester City in 1993-94 and Charlton in 1997-98).
- Only league winners Norwich City (93) scored more goals than West Brom (87) and Aston Villa (82) in the 2018-19 Championship season.
- Aston Villa have lost just one of their last 13 league games (W10 D2), although this loss was in their last game of the Championship campaign against title winners Norwich.
- West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored seven goals in his last seven starts, although only one of these goals has come away from the Hawthorns.
- Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham scored 25 Championship goals during the 2018-19 campaign; only Norwich's Teemu Pukki scored more (29).