Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea will do very well next season if striker stays - Maurizio Sarri

Gonzalo Higuain has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says the club can do "very well next season" if Gonzalo Higuain stays at Stamford Bridge

The Argentina international was on target in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

It was his fifth goal in 13 Premier League appearances since joining on loan until the end of the season from Italian side Juventus in January.

"If he's staying then we can do very well in the next season" said Sarri.

Chelsea have the option to buy Higuain for 36m euros (£31.3m), or to extend his loan deal until June 2020 for 18m euros (£15.6m).

Gonzalo Higuain - league record Club Games Goals River Plate 35 13 Real Madrid 190 107 Napoli 104 71 Juventus 73 40 Milan 15 6 Chelsea 13 5 TOTAL 430 242

Higuain has scored 242 goals in 430 career league appearances so far, taking in spells at River Plate, Real Madrid, Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan.

Sarri says the striker has found it hard to adapt to the more physical nature of English football but is confident he will be a success at Chelsea if the club decides to make his move permanent.

"I don't know about Gonzalo Higuain's future, you have to ask the club. But for a striker it is not easy to play here, when you're used to playing in Spain and Italy," said Sarri.

"It's not easy to adapt to this competition because it's different physically."