Tony Pulis: Middlesbrough boss to seek talks with owner Steve Gibson over future

Steve Gibson (right) appointed Tony Pulis (left) as Middlesbrough boss in December 2017

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says he will seek talks with chairman Steve Gibson over his future at the club, after they missed out on the play-offs.

Pulis' side won at relegated Rotherham on the season's final day but that was not enough to earn sixth spot, as Derby beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1.

The 61-year-old took charge of Boro in December 2017 and his contract is reportedly set to expire this summer.

"I'll sit down with Steve and let's see where we're going," he told BBC Tees.

Asked if his post-match interview at the New York Stadium sounded like "a goodbye", the former Stoke and Albion boss replied: "No, I'll speak to Steve. I want to speak to Steve.

"I work really hard at my job and I really appreciate all the football clubs I've managed, and I like this football club. I like the people here. It's a wonderful club."

The Welshman added that he will have a few "sleepless nights" over their six-game losing run during March and April, as he lamented missed opportunities and refereeing decisions in those games.

That losing streak ultimately cost Boro their chances of promotion, as they missed out on sixth spot in the Championship by a single point.

"I think Steve will be very pleased [with the shape the club is in], hopefully, with what we've done in respect of the finances and in respect of cutting the [number of] players as well," Pulis continued.

"This club has a fantastic academy. There are some wonderful players here. They have got to be given the chance to bloom. Over the 18 months, we've managed to do that."

Asked directly if he would like to stay, Pulis then replied: "I'll speak to Steve. I don't think there's anything I've not enjoyed, apart from those six games."