EFL play-offs 2018-19: Championship, League One and League Two schedules

Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in last season's Championship play-off final, but were relegated after only one season in the top flight

With the regular English Football League season having reached its dramatic conclusion, attention now turns to the play-offs.

Twelve sides will battle for the three remaining promotion spots across three divisions, with two-legged semi-finals followed by one-off Wembley deciders.

Norwich City, Luton Town and Lincoln City won the respective Championship, League One and League Two titles.

Automatic promotion was also clinched by Sheffield United, along with Barnsley, Bury and Milton Keynes Dons.

But who will join them in celebrating going up a tier at the end of May?

The action starts on Thursday, 9 May, and you will be able to follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website.

Here are all the key dates and fixtures that you need (all kick-off times BST):

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds did the double over Frank Lampard's Derby in the Championship this season

Saturday, 11 May: Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (12:30)

Saturday, 11 May: Derby County v Leeds United (17:15)

Tuesday, 14 May: West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (20:00)

Wednesday, 15 May: Leeds United v Derby County (19:45)

Monday, 27 May: Championship play-off final, Wembley (15:00)

League One

Portsmouth and Sunderland met at Wembley in March's Checkatrade Trophy final, with Pompey winning after a penalty shootout

Saturday, 11 May: Sunderland v Portsmouth (19:30)

Sunday, 12 May: Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic (12:15)

Thursday, 16th May: Portsmouth v Sunderland (19:45)

Friday, 17 May: Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers (19:45)

Sunday, 26 May: League One play-off final, Wembley (15:00)

League Two

Forest Green and Tranmere's tie is a repeat of the 2017 National League promotion final, which Forest Green won

Thursday, 9 May: Newport County v Mansfield Town (19:45)

Friday, 10 May: Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers (19:45)

Sunday, 12 May: Mansfield Town v Newport County (18:00)

Monday, 13 May: Forest Green Rovers v Tranmere Rovers (19:45)

Saturday, 25 May: League Two play-off final, Wembley (15:00)

Please note: Fixtures and kick-off times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.