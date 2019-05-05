Queen of the South: Allan Johnston in talks over return to Palmerston Park

Gary Naysmith lost his job after losing 3-0 at home to Partick Thistle

Queen of the South have opened talks with former manager Allan Johnston after the departure of Gary Naysmith.

Naysmith left Queens after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Partick Thistle consigned the club to a Scottish Championship relegation play-off against Montrose.

The first leg takes place at Links Park in just two days' time.

Former Kilmarnock boss Johnston began his managerial career at Queens and led them to the Second Division title and Challenge Cup in 2013.

Johnston and assistant Sandy Clark have been out of the game since parting company with Dunfermline Athletic in January when the East End Park club were seventh in the Championship, four points shy of a promotion play-off place.