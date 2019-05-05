Grimsby Town: Top scorer Wes Thomas among four released by Mariners

Wes Thomas was Grimsby's top scorer this term, with 12 goals in League Two

League Two club Grimsby Town have released four players after their 17th-place finish this term.

Defender Danny Collins, former Birmingham City forward Wes Thomas, midfielder Martyn Woolford and striker JJ Hooper will all leave Blundell Park.

The Mariners also said in a statement that decisions over the futures of Harry Davis, Alex Whitmore, Reece Hall-Johnson and Sam Russell would follow.

There are 17 senior players under contract with the club for next season.