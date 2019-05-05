Grimsby Town: Top scorer Wes Thomas among four released by Mariners
League Two club Grimsby Town have released four players after their 17th-place finish this term.
Defender Danny Collins, former Birmingham City forward Wes Thomas, midfielder Martyn Woolford and striker JJ Hooper will all leave Blundell Park.
The Mariners also said in a statement that decisions over the futures of Harry Davis, Alex Whitmore, Reece Hall-Johnson and Sam Russell would follow.
There are 17 senior players under contract with the club for next season.