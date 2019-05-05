Bayer Leverkusen 6-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Hosts thrash top-four rivals

Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger headed into his own net as Bayer Leverkusen scored six before half-time.

Bayer Leverkusen hit six goals in the first 36 minutes to thrash Bundesliga top-four rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and boost their Champions League hopes.

Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt put Leverkusen 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes, before Filip Kostic pulled one back.

Lucas Alario scored twice for Leverkusen, one either side of team-mate Charles Aranguiz's strike.

Peter Bosz' side had a sixth before half-time as Martin Hinteregger headed into his own goal.

The result sees fifth-placed Leverkusen move level on points with Frankfurt, in fourth, ahead of the final two games of the season.

Manager Adi Hutter made four alterations to the Frankfurt side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, with Serbia striker Luka Jovic among those rested before Thursday's return leg at Stamford Bridge (20:00 BST).

With six points still available, the battle for the final Champions League spot stretches to eighth-placed Hoffenheim, on 51 points, with Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg, both on 52 points, also in contention.