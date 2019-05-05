German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 6-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Hosts thrash top-four rivals

Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger scores an own goal
Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger headed into his own net as Bayer Leverkusen scored six before half-time.

Bayer Leverkusen hit six goals in the first 36 minutes to thrash Bundesliga top-four rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and boost their Champions League hopes.

Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt put Leverkusen 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes, before Filip Kostic pulled one back.

Lucas Alario scored twice for Leverkusen, one either side of team-mate Charles Aranguiz's strike.

Peter Bosz' side had a sixth before half-time as Martin Hinteregger headed into his own goal.

The result sees fifth-placed Leverkusen move level on points with Frankfurt, in fourth, ahead of the final two games of the season.

Manager Adi Hutter made four alterations to the Frankfurt side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, with Serbia striker Luka Jovic among those rested before Thursday's return leg at Stamford Bridge (20:00 BST).

With six points still available, the battle for the final Champions League spot stretches to eighth-placed Hoffenheim, on 51 points, with Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg, both on 52 points, also in contention.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 60'minutes
  • 4Tah
  • 18Wendell
  • 8BenderSubstituted forWeiserat 67'minutes
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 10Brandt
  • 29Havertz
  • 13AlarioSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 83'minutes
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 11Thelin
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 21Kohr
  • 23Weiser
  • 28Özcan

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 19AbrahamBooked at 44mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 13HintereggerBooked at 43mins
  • 18Touré
  • 5FernandesBooked at 88mins
  • 15WillemsSubstituted forGacinovicat 37'minutes
  • 2NdickaSubstituted forJovicat 37'minutes
  • 24da CostaSubstituted forChandlerat 74'minutes
  • 4Rebic
  • 10Kostic

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 3Falette
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 8Jovic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 22Chandler
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
30,210

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Lucas Alario.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Mitchell Weiser.

Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Danny da Costa.

Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Alario.

Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Mitchell Weiser replaces Lars Bender.

Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland.

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Charles Aránguiz tries a through ball, but Lars Bender is caught offside.

Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender because of an injury.

Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Second Half

Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Booking

David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32235483315274
2B Dortmund32217476423470
3RB Leipzig32198562273565
4Frankfurt32159859411854
5B Leverkusen321731263501354
6B Mgladbach321571051401152
7Wolfsburg32157105446852
8Hoffenheim321312768472151
9Werder Bremen32121195548747
10Düsseldorf32125154561-1641
11Hertha Berlin321010124449-540
12Mainz32107154055-1537
13Freiburg32712134157-1633
14Augsburg3288164759-1232
15Schalke3287173654-1831
16Stuttgart3266202970-4124
17Nuremberg32310192559-3419
18Hannover3246222769-4218
View full German Bundesliga table

