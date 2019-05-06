Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss faces 'professional or personal' call on future

Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock are third in the Scottish Premiership with two matches remaining

Steve Clarke says he must make a "professional or personal" decision when weighing up whether to remain Kilmarnock manager next term.

Clarke, 55, was named PFA Scotland manager of the year after guiding the club to a record top-flight points haul for the second season running.

He is under contract a further year but has been linked with jobs in Scotland and England, where his family live.

"The only decision I've got to make is professional or personal," Clarke said.

"I do miss being around my family, the life I had down south, but professionally, I'm super-happy. It's been a great career move for me.

"I love working with Billy Bowie, he's a fantastic owner, lets me do pretty much what I want, gives me the backing that I need. I've got a great backroom staff and the players have been fantastic, so I couldn't ask for any more professionally."

Third-placed Kilmarnock will finish no lower than fourth in the Scottish Premiership with two games remaining. Should they beat Aberdeen to third spot, or if Celtic overcome Hearts in the Scottish Cup final, the Rugby Park side will end an 18-year wait for a European appearance.

Former West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Aston Villa boss Clarke succeeded Lee McCulloch in October 2017 with the club struggling in 11th place after nine games.

He led Kilmarnock to fifth, amassing an unprecedented 59 points, a tally his team have bettered by two this season with matches to spare and has been touted to succeed Alex McLeish as Scotland head coach.

"When I came here, it was with a little bit of risk," Clarke added.

"If this job hadn't have worked out for me, I'd probably be spending a hell of a lot more time on the golf course. It's great it's worked out the way it has.

"There's no doubt in my mind I could get a job as a coach, but to to do this job properly as a manager has been good for my managerial career.

"I've been linked with a lot of jobs over my time at Kilmarnock - I'm still getting linked now - but that's only because of the success of the team."