Queen of the South: Stephen Dobbie ready to play through pain for play-offs

Stephen Dobbie is ready to play through the pain of injury to ensure his award-winning season does not end with Queen of the South being relegated.

The 36-year-old received the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award on Sunday.

But his return to action a day earlier could not prevent a 3-0 defeat by Partick Thistle that leaves Queens facing the play-offs to stay up.

"Ideally, if we were safe, I probably wouldn't have played," he said.

The much-travelled former Hibernian, St Johnstone, Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers striker could not add to his 40 goals as he made his 42nd appearance of the season after missing the three previous games with a hamstring problem.

Dobbie admits he "had to take the chance" in a bid to prevent Queens facing a play-off semi-final against Montrose, the side who finished fourth in League One and host Tuesday's first leg.

Of his withdrawal after 77 minutes against Thistle, he said: "It was just precautionary because I was just back after three weeks with a hamstring injury. We'll see if I'll be fit for Tuesday, but definitely for Saturday's second leg."

Queens sacked Gary Naysmith in the wake of Saturday's defeat - their 11th in a 15-game run in which they have only won twice - and have brought Allan Johnston back for a second spell as manager.

Speaking before the Dumfries club announced the appointment, Dobbie said he would help the new manager any way he could - on or off the field.

"We've got massive games coming up, so the timing is not ideal," he said. "I've been helping the reserves all season and I've told the directors - anything you need, I am there to help out.

"It's up to myself as captain, Michael Doyle, Alan Martin, the older boys, to make sure, going on that bus to Montrose on Tuesday, that we're ready."

Dobbie explained that, although he had been studying for his coaching badges, "I'm not ready to give up playing yet".

"I'm enjoying my football, so that's what is still in my mind," he said while admitting that the PFA award was "bittersweet" because of Queens' league position.

Dobbie thought he was fortunate to beat Lawrence Shankland, the striker who has been linked with a move from Ayr United after his 34 goals in 39 games, to the prize.

"Shanks has had a fantastic season and I think he should have won it because he's going on to bigger and better things, I'm sure," he added.