Forest Green Rovers v Tranmere Rovers

Ollie Banks' stunning strike gave Tranmere victory in the first leg at Prenton Park

Forest Green Rovers will be without the suspended Gavin Gunning for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.

Gunning was sent off just 15 minutes into Thursday's first leg at Prenton Park, which his side lost 1-0.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged side.

The winner at The New Lawn will book their place in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.

