Scottish Gossip: Jose Mourinho, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Allan McGregor, Steven Naismith, Steven Gerrard, Neil Lennon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have today dismissed a report from Sky Sports in Italy that they want Jose Mourinho to become their new manager after it was said that the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss could "restart the club" by taking a job in a "minor league". (The Herald)

Interim boss Neil Lennon has revealed he is still in the dark about his future despite leading Celtic to their eighth consecutive Scottish title at the weekend - as a report in Italy that claimed Jose Mourinho had been approached about taking over at the Glasgow club was shot down. (The National)

Neil Lennon has admitted his life is on hold as he awaits news on his future at Celtic, having put securing a third consecutive clean sweep of trophies as interim manager ahead of his family. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic need a bigger manager than Neil Lennon to combat the threat of "winner" Steven Gerrard at city rivals Rangers, according to BBC Match of the Day pundit Garth Crooks. (Daily Record)

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon rates Mikael Lustig alongside his own former team-mates, Lubomir Moravcik and Henrik Larsson, as one of the club's greatest signings and hopes to extend the veteran Sweden right-back's stay at the club beyond the end of the season. (Evening Times)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain says Celtic's title victory comes despite the Glasgow team being under as much pressure as any other in Europe. (The National)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has revealed that Scotland striker Steven Naismith, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since February and is battling back from surgery, is unlikely to be fit for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Steven Gerrard admits he may have to start fining his Rangers players in an attempt to solve their disciplinary problems after goalkeeper Allan McGregor became the latest to be sent off after a moment of madness late in the 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)