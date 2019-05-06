Rob Maclean's team of the week: Grieving pal, Ibrox vets and a title-winning trio

It was the weekend when Celtic finally got over the line to secure their 50th Scottish League title - and eighth in a row - and it's no surprise that Neil Lennon's side have the strongest representation in BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week.

But who else featured after fixtures that also doomed Dundee to relegation?

4-4-2 formation: Vaclav Hladky; Stephen O'Donnell, Craig Halkett, Jozo Simunovic, Stuart Findlay; David Turnbull, Steven Davis, Callum McGregor, Tony Andreu; Jermain Defoe, Odsonne Edouard.

Goalkeeper - Hladky

Thanks to your suggestions, Ross McCrorie was in my thoughts. The Rangers midfielder still has an unblemished record in goal after replacing red-carded goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the dying minutes of the win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday.

St Mirren's Vaclav Hladky gets the nod, though, after the Czech bravely insisted on playing against Motherwell on Saturday despite the death of his best pal.

Defenders - O'Donnell, Halkett, Simunovic, Findlay

Stephen O'Donnell was unlucky not to be selected last time, but he's in there for another top display in Kilmarnock's 1-0 win at Tynecastle. The Scotland right-back was constantly involved in defence and attack and he epitomises the work ethic instilled in the team since the incredible Stevie Clarke became manager.

Anyone who scores from more than 40 yards out has to have a place in my team of the weekend. And, if that was Hearts-bound captain Craig Halkett's leaving gift to the Livingston fans, a monster equaliser against St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday, then it was a memorable one.

Jozo Simunovic enjoyed scoring a Billy McNeill-esque header so much the previous weekend, he just pressed the repeat button at Pittodrie at Saturday lunchtime. Another great goal and another impressive performance from a defender who's been brought back in from the cold by gaffer Neil Lennon.

I'm going to pick Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay out of position at left-back just to squeeze him into the side. What a strike that was at Tynecastle on Saturday for the only goal of the game, four minutes from time, to put Killie in the box seat for a place in Europe next season.

Midfielders - Turnbull, Davis, McGregor, Andreu

If the voting happened right now, there would surely only be one young player of the season. Motherwell teenager David Turnbull made it four goals in his last three matches with a lovely left-footer against St Mirren at Fir Park on Saturday. He's surely in line for one of the end of season awards.

Steven Davis at his best just glides through games and he was at his elegant best again in Sunday's home win against Hibs - Rangers' fifth win on the bounce. The Northern Ireland midfielder's delicate delivery for the only goal of the game was top drawer.

Just the two assists for Callum McGregor as Celtic wrapped up the title at Pittodrie on Saturday. That perfectly-placed bouncing ball he slotted in for Mikael Lustig to head in the opening goal of the game summed up the Scotland midfielder's sharp football brain.

Hamilton Academical supporters have had to be patient since Tony Andreu's return on loan from Coventry City. Finally, in the nick of time, he's finding the form that made him a fans' favourite. Andreu's goal on Saturday sent down Dundee and pointed Accies towards that familiar escape tunnel.

Forwards - Defoe, Edouard

It's no coincidence that Rangers are playing some of their best football of the season with the already-selected Davis and Jermain Defoe on board. The veteran Defoe, like Davis, has been operating at a higher level for most of his career and his Sunday match winner against Hibs was goal number eight for Rangers.

Odsonne Edouard is a no-fuss sort of striker who views scoring goals as simply doing his job. The 21-year-old Frenchman rounded off Celtic's party-launching 3-0 win in Aberdeen with his 21st goal of the season and it's an exciting thought that he'll be an even better player next season.