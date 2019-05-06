Brendan Rodgers: 'I will always support Celtic,' says Leicester City manager

Brendan Rodgers won seven trophies during his time at Celtic

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says "with my heart, I'd always be" at Celtic despite quitting the Scottish champions in February.

Rodgers guided his boyhood club to seven trophies over his two-and-a-half years as manager.

Celtic clinched their eighth Scottish Premiership title on Saturday under Neil Lennon, who has been interim manager since Rodgers' departure.

"The times that we had there were amazing," he told Leicester City TV.

"With my heart, I would always be there because - no matter where I have been in my life - I always look for the Celtic result and that's in you from when you are young.

"But there comes a time in your life that maybe the professional challenge means you have to look elsewhere.

"But that doesn't change who I support. I will always support Celtic."