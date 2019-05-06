Carlisle United release eight players after League Two season completed

Anthony Gerrard
Anthony Gerrard made 44 appearances for Carlisle, including 41 in the league

Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has released eight players, including first-team regulars Anthony Gerrard and Gary Liddle, following the conclusion of the 2018-19 League Two season.

Defenders Gerrard, 33, and Liddle, 32, made 44 and 45 appearances respectively in all competitions.

Jason Kennedy, 32, leaves after an injury-plagued spell, and Gary Miller, also 32, departs after a single season.

Richie Bennett, George Glendon, Arthur Gnahoua and Peter Grant also exit.

Glendon, 24, only joined Carlisle last summer, while Bennett, 28, had been on-loan at Morecambe.

Grant, 25, and Gnahoua, 27, are released after short-term deals.

Club captain Danny Grainger has retired, but Pressley is hopeful of retaining Jamie Devitt, Louis Gray, Mike Jones, Tom Parkes and Stefan Scougall after offering them new deals.

