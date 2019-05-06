European Under-17 Championship: England lose heavily against the Netherlands

Arsenal's Sam Greenwood scored his second penalty of the tournament in the 34th minute - the same time as his first against France

England lost 5-2 to the Netherlands in their second match at the European Under-17 Championship in Dublin.

Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis put England ahead after six minutes, and Arsenal's Sam Greenwood restored the lead from the penalty spot.

But England, coached by Steve Cooper, were 3-2 down by the break before the Dutch took control in the second half.

With one point from two games, England must beat Sweden on 9 May to stand any chance of making the quarter-finals.

England, were beaten semi-finalists in their home tournament in 2018, were held 1-1 by France in their opening match in Group B.