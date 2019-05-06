Vincent Kompany goal reaction: Manchester City captain told not to shoot before stunning strike

Vincent Kompany hadn't scored in the Premier League since April 2018

Neither manager expected it. And Sergio Aguero told him not to shoot.

But Vincent Kompany knew what he was doing. The Manchester City captain found the perfect time to score his first goal of the season with a swerving 25-yard beauty as City once more went back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Leicester at Etihad Stadium.

The best goal of his career?

Manchester City's official twitter account was lost for words

But they found some in the end!

Team-mate Sergio Aguero told Kompany after the game "I was shouting no Vinny! Don't shoot!"

Back yourself...

Especially when you've been practising...

Although admittedly it had been a while...

What a time to go to the toilet...