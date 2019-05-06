Vincent Kompany goal reaction: Manchester City captain told not to shoot before stunning strike

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany hadn't scored in the Premier League since April 2018

Neither manager expected it. And Sergio Aguero told him not to shoot.

But Vincent Kompany knew what he was doing. The Manchester City captain found the perfect time to score his first goal of the season with a swerving 25-yard beauty as City once more went back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Leicester at Etihad Stadium.

The best goal of his career?

Man City tweet
Manchester City's official twitter account was lost for words
Manchester City
But they found some in the end!
Manchester City on nstagram
Team-mate Sergio Aguero told Kompany after the game "I was shouting no Vinny! Don't shoot!"
Twitter
Back yourself...
Twitter
Especially when you've been practising...
Twitter
Although admittedly it had been a while...

What a time to go to the toilet...

Twitter
"It's only Kompany, plenty of time..."
Jakedanashb tweet

