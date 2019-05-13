Championship - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
West Brom20:00Aston Villa
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa: Gayle ban gives Albion selection dilemma

Tammy Abraham scored a 79th-minute penalty to give Aston Villa a 2-1 lead going into the second leg against West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion will be without top scorer Dwight Gayle for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Aston Villa.

The on-loan striker scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's first leg defeat before he was sent off.

Aston Villa will have a full squad available as they look to reach the final for the second successive season.

Albert Adomah hopes to keep his place in their attack, but Andre Green or Jonathan Kodjia could come in.

Gayle's suspension gives Albion boss Jimmy Shan a selection quandary as he will also miss the final should they overturn Villa's lead at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

"We've got Jay [Rodriguez] who can play centrally and down the middle and he's a big goal threat as well," Shan told BBC WM 95.6.

"What it does present is that the lads waiting in the wing have an opportunity to perform and be a hero.

"We've got some wonderful attacking options and players and we may have to tweak how we play on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Villa boss Dean Smith expects the Baggies to play an open game against them at the Hawthorns.

"I don't think their [West Brom] supporters will accept them sitting behind the ball. I'd expect them to be a little more open," Smith told BBC WM 95.6.

"There's different ways you can approach the game, but my approach is to try and win. If we win, we're through."

Match facts

  • 16 of the last 18 sides to win the first leg of a Championship play-off semi-final have gone on to progress through to the final, with the only exceptions being Derby County last season (vs Fulham) and Leicester City in 2012-13 (vs Watford).
  • The only previous occasion of West Brom losing the first leg of a play-off semi-final came against Swansea City in the third-tier play-offs in 1992-93 (1-2), progressing 3-2 on aggregate courtesy on a 2-0 victory in the second leg at the Hawthorns.
  • West Brom have never previously lost the home leg of a play-off tie, beating Swansea 2-0 in the 1992-93 third tier semi-final, drawing with Bolton (2-2) in the 2000-01 second tier semi-final and beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the 2006-07 Championship semi-final.
  • Aston Villa ended a four-game winless run against West Brom with their 2-1 victory at Villa Park in the first leg - they last won back-to-back matches against the Baggies in all competitions back in March 2015, wining 2-1 in the Premier League and then knocking them out of the FA Cup four days later (2-0).
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last seven games against Aston Villa at the Hawthorns in all competitions (W2 D5), since a 1-2 defeat in the Premier League back in September 2008.
  • Aston Villa ended the 2018-19 Championship season with a seven-game unbeaten run on the road (W5 D2), with their last away defeat coming against Brentford in February (1-0).
  • West Bromwich Albion will be without their top goalscorer Dwight Gayle following his red card in the first leg. The Baggies have just a 33% win rate without Gayle in all competitions this season (four wins from 12 games), compared to a 54% win rate with him in the side (22 wins from 41 games).
  • Tammy Abraham has found the back of the net with four of his last five attempts on target in the Championship (including play-offs), with each of those goals coming against different opposition (Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Bolton and West Brom).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich462713693573694
2Sheff Utd462611978413789
3Leeds462581373502383
4West Brom4623111287622580
5Aston Villa4620161082612176
6Derby4620141269541574
7Middlesbrough462013134941873
8Bristol City461913145953670
9Nottm Forest461715146154766
10Swansea461811176562365
11Brentford4617131673591464
12Sheff Wed461616146062-264
13Hull461711186668-262
14Preston461613176767061
15Blackburn461612186469-560
16Stoke461122134552-755
17Birmingham461419136458652
18Wigan461313205164-1352
19QPR46149235371-1851
20Reading461017194966-1747
21Millwall461014224864-1644
22Rotherham46816225283-3140
23Bolton4688302978-4932
24Ipswich46516253677-4131
View full Championship table

