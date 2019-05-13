West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa: Gayle ban gives Albion selection dilemma

Tammy Abraham scored a 79th-minute penalty to give Aston Villa a 2-1 lead going into the second leg against West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion will be without top scorer Dwight Gayle for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Aston Villa.

The on-loan striker scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's first leg defeat before he was sent off.

Aston Villa will have a full squad available as they look to reach the final for the second successive season.

Albert Adomah hopes to keep his place in their attack, but Andre Green or Jonathan Kodjia could come in.

Gayle's suspension gives Albion boss Jimmy Shan a selection quandary as he will also miss the final should they overturn Villa's lead at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

"We've got Jay [Rodriguez] who can play centrally and down the middle and he's a big goal threat as well," Shan told BBC WM 95.6.

"What it does present is that the lads waiting in the wing have an opportunity to perform and be a hero.

"We've got some wonderful attacking options and players and we may have to tweak how we play on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Villa boss Dean Smith expects the Baggies to play an open game against them at the Hawthorns.

"I don't think their [West Brom] supporters will accept them sitting behind the ball. I'd expect them to be a little more open," Smith told BBC WM 95.6.

"There's different ways you can approach the game, but my approach is to try and win. If we win, we're through."

