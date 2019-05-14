Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 0.
Annan Athletic 1-0 Clyde: Chris Johnston gives hosts first-leg advantage
Chris Johnston's close-range finish gave Annan Athletic a slender lead over Clyde for Saturday's Scottish League One play-off second leg.
The former Kilmarnock winger did well under pressure to convert in the six-yard box after Lewis Strapp's throw-in.
Clyde had earlier missed a penalty when David Goodwillie struck wide of the post.
Bully Wee defender Tom Lang had to be alert in the second half to clear David Wilson's low shot off the line.
Annan centre-back Ayrton Sonkur was equally sharp in making sure Jack Boyle's deep cross did not drop under the crossbar.
The hosts, who finished eight points behind Clyde during the regular League Two season, were boosted pre-match with the news that manager Peter Murphy had signed a new two-year contract to keep him committed at Galabank until 2021.
Johnston's winner was his fifth goal of the season and follows his strike in the semi-final win against Stenhousemuir.
Annan's sixth win on the bounce stretched their unbeaten run to nine games since losing 2-1 away to Clyde in March and inflicted only a second defeat in 12 games on the visitors.
Annan Athletic manager Peter Murphy: "We've presented ourselves with a good opportunity but that's all it is. We'll go up to Clyde and it's going to be a hostile atmosphere. It's going to be very exciting."
Clyde manager Danny Lennon: "It's only half-time in the tie and it's still open. We've got to dust ourselves down. After the penalty miss it affected us for 20 or 15 minutes and it gave Annan a lift."
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2BradleyBooked at 56mins
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 11Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 8Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 20NadeSubstituted forMuirat 86'minutes
- 9SmithBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 10Muir
- 12McAdams
- 14Watson
- 15Creaney
- 16Hooper
- 17Sinnamon
- 18Fergusson
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 7Nicoll
- 8McStayBooked at 19mins
- 11LoveSubstituted forLamontat 82'minutes
- 10SyvertsenSubstituted forBoyleat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lamont
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Stewart
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,006
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 0.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tommy Muir replaces Christian Nade.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Ally Love.
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Booking
Jack Boyle (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Kristoffer Syvertsen.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Hand ball by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Attempt missed. Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.