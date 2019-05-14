Inverness CT 0-1 Dundee United: McMullan scores and Polworth sent off in first leg

Paul McMullan reacted first to score after Nicky Clark's shot hit the post

Paul McMullan's late goal gave Dundee United a first-leg advantage over 10-man Inverness in the Scottish Premiership semi-final.

McMullan tucked away a rebound shot after Nicky Clark's effort had come back off a post.

By then, Inverness had come close to an opener when Jordan White headed off the post then lost Liam Polworth to a red card for a high foot on Mark Connolly.

The two sides will meet again in Friday's second leg at Tannadice.

The eventual winner will play either Hamilton Academical or St Mirren - whichever side finishes second bottom of the top flight - in next week's two-legged final.

Osman Sow came close to an early opener for the visitors, his left-footed low shot in the box saved by Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers, who was then tested by McMullan.

White had the hosts' best chance when he nodded against the upright following a ball into the box from Joe Chalmers. He tried again before the break but this time his header was saved by United keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Chalmers also sent a shot from 20 yards just wide.

United tried to make their numerical advantage count after Polworth's dismissal early in the second period and eventually did with 12 minutes left.

Sow's replacement Clark struck firmly against the right-hand post and McMullan converted off the opposite post.

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "We don't feel it's a red card. It could easily have sufficed with a yellow. For the referee to change the whole complexion of the game on that incident - we feel hard done by.

"I can understand why he's given it - we know the laws of the game. It is what it is. We are 1-0 down. We've won at Tannadice before. We go down there full of confidence."

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson: "Pleased with tonight but by no means are we on easy street now. We've got a tough, tough game coming up. The sending off has a bearing on the game.

"I've been delighted with Paul McMullan since I came in. He's got potential to really go far in the game because he's got that pace and he's got the fitness levels as well."

Polworth's challenge resulted in a red card that makes him suspended for the second leg