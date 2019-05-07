'Fourteen months ago I was on the scrapheap' - Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie

Carrick's Michael Smith and Ards defender Johnny Taylor vie for possession during Carrick's 2-1 second-leg win at Bangor

Carrick Rangers manager Niall Currie says he is pleased to "give something back to the club" by helping them secure promotion to the Irish Premiership.

Championship runners-up Carrick beat Ards 3-1 on aggregate in their promotion/relegation play-off to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

"This time 14 months ago I was out of a job, I was on the scrapheap, but this club gave me a great opportunity.

"All I wanted to do was lift the place and put a smile on people's faces," said Currie.

"They gave me a chance to get my career going again. The supporters came out tonight and it's a dream come true."

The former Ards and Portadown boss replaced David McAlinden at the helm of the east Antrim club after they lost last year's play-off to Newry City.

Carrick had to see off the Ports in an initial play-off last week to earn the right to face Ards, who finished 11th in the Premiership.

"It's surreal. I'm shocked but over the moon for the club. It's been a really hard week as you were asking part-time players to play three games in the space of six or seven days.

"We had a lot of patching up to do and had two or three players missing as well. Considering we had a player sent-off in the first minute of the second half as well it was an unbelievable effort from my players.

"It showed and testified what kind of character we have in this team - we're young and we're vibrant but we have some top senior pros as well who helped see us through."

Carrick have 'vibrancy and character'

The Taylor's Avenue outfit finished 17 points behind champions Larne in the Championship but 15 points ahead of the third-placed Ports.

"We confirmed our second place five weeks before the season was over so it was important we kept winning and try to continue that momentum we were on. We were able to do that so came into the play-offs in form.

"The players deserve all the credit, they never cease to amaze me. I'm only as good as my players and when you see players willing to go through blood and thunder for you I don't think a manager can ever complain."

Currie admits playing in the top tier of Irish League football will be "a different ball-game" and recruitment will be key to ensuring his side's survival.

"You are going to be playing top sides with a lot of money so we know it's going to be a really difficult job next year.

"We'll try to do some business in the summer and get some experience in the squad but we want to keep the squad young.

"The vibrancy and character of the squad has to stay so we need to make the right decisions, not just about the quality we bring in but the character we bring in in terms of having a desire and passion for the club."