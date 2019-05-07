Morecambe release five players but extend the deals of four more

Vadaine Oliver joined Morecambe after two seasons at York City

Morecambe have released five players including experienced striker Vadaine Oliver following their 18th-placed finish in League Two.

Oliver, 27, scored eight goals in two seasons and leaves alongside fringe players Adam Campbell, James Sinclair, Dawid Szczepaniak and Ben Hedley.

Manager Jim Bentley has activated one-year contract options on four players.

Carlos Mendes-Gomes, Lamine Jagne, Kyle Hawley and Tyler Brownsword will all stay at the club for another year.

Sam Lavelle, Ritchie Sutton, Steven Old, Andrew Tutte and Rhys Oates were all already contracted through to next season.

"Vadaine Oliver has made the most appearances of those leaving, but he did advise us that he wanted to move closer to his family roots and we fully appreciated that fact and he leaves with our best wishes for the future, as they all do," Bentley told the club website.

"We have offered new deals to a large chunk of our squad and it would be great to keep as many of them as possible with us.

"There is a fantastic bond there at the moment and I think the lads will only continue to improve - hopefully with us.''