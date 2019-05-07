Diego Godin: Atletico Madrid defender to leave club this summer

Diego Godin has won 126 caps for Uruguay

Uruguay defender Diego Godin announced he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer at an emotional news conference at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old fought back tears as he confirmed he was bringing his time at the club to an end after nine years.

Godin arrived from Villarreal in 2010 and has played 387 times for Atletico, helping the club clinch a first La Liga title in 18 years in 2013-14.

Inter Milan are favourites to sign the defender on a free transfer.

"I'm a little nervous, much more than I am before a game, but I have called everyone here to inform you that these are my final days at the club," said Godin.

"This isn't just a club for me, it's also been my family and it's very hard to say goodbye."

Godin also won two Europa Leagues, the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and three Uefa Super Cups with Atletico, as well as reaching the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, losing both times to Real Madrid.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo added: "We are here to say goodbye to an Atletico legend. You have been a vital part of this great era for the club, with your efforts and your goals, like the one which gave us the title at the Nou Camp.

"You have fought in a thousand battles and defended the club's shirt in every game and you have worn the captain's armband. Wherever you end up, Atletico wishes you a lot of luck. Atletico is your family, the Wanda Metropolitano is your home."

Manchester United tried to sign Godin last summer but he opted to sign a contract extension for another year.