Senegal's Souleymane Camara extends Montpellier deal again

Senegal's Souleymane Camara joined French club Montpellier in 2007

Senegal forward Souleymane Camara has signed a contract committing him to French club Montpellier for a thirteenth season.

The 36-year-old has scored three goals this season including winners against Toulouse and Paris St-Germain in April.

Expected to leave in the summer, Camara has been rewarded with an extension to enable him continue his legacy.

"It's really nice to see that my adventure with Montpellier continues," Camara told the club website.

"I am very happy. To always have the pleasure of doing this job, training, playing and bringing my all to the team.

"With the president, it [an extension] was done naturally. I felt a lot of confidence and I will continue to give my best to the team.

"I thank the fans for the incredible support they give to the team. Personally, it gives me the courage and motivates me even more whenever I take to the field."

He made history back in March, when he became the first player to score in 15 different seasons in France's Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

The veteran Senegalese has now made 409 appearances for Montpellier - only Pascal Baills has made more with 429 - and his 76 goals is bettered only by Laurent Blanc's 84.

Club president Laurent Nicollin is excited that Camara has been given another chance to share his wealth of experience and unparalleled mentality with the young players.

"I'm happy for him because it's an additional season at Montpellier," said Nicollin.

"He is significantly here to offer guidance to the young players and I hope he will still score some goals."

Camara was an integral part of the Montpellier squad that sealed promotion to the French top tier in 2009 and helped the club to their only French League title in 2012.

He has seven goals in 36 appearances for Senegal and played for the Teranga Lions at the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2002, 2006 and 2012 African Cup of Nations tournaments.