Bryan Hughes: Wrexham manager in talks with out-of-contract players

Bryan Hughes succeeded Graham Barrow as Wrexham manager in February

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes is having talks with the club's out of contract players this week after missing out on promotion.

The Dragons lost 1-0 to Eastleigh in a National League play-off eliminator and their stay outside the Football League will extend to a 12th season.

Hughes said the club had to "refocus" and "rebuild" during the close season.

"It give me a pre-season to build, but that's not to say some of these players won't be here next year," Hughes said.

"I'll be in contact with all the players who are out of contract and sit down and start planning for our team for next season.

"We'll put a retained list out and we'll take it from there."

Captain Shaun Pearson along with fellow defender Jake Lawlor, midfielders Akil Wright and Luke Young, goalkeeper Christian Dibble and forwards Jason Oswell and Mike Fondop are the players under contract.

Hughes said one of his priorities in strengthening the squad next season was to add a prolific striker - their joint top scorers were Pearson and Stuart Beavon with six goals apiece.

"Since I've come I've always been searching for the right formula in the forward department," Hughes added.

"We've been a threat at times, but we haven't had a striker like some of the teams around us who have double figures or 20 goals a season.

"It would be helpful if we had someone like that and if we'd had someone like that in our ranks this season we might have won the league."