Mat Sadler: Shrewsbury Town release former Birmingham City and Watford defender

Mat Sadler captained Shrewsbury Town in both their losing Wembley final appearances in 2018

Shrewsbury Town veteran Mat Sadler, who captained the team in their two Wembley finals in 2018, is disappointed to have been released by the League One club.

The 34-year-old former Birmingham City, Watford and Walsall defender was in his second spell at Oteley Road.

But after 213 games, at the end of his two-year contract, he has not been given a new deal by boss Sam Ricketts.

"In career terms, I'm not retiring yet, but my future isn't at Shrewsbury," Sadler told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"If it was up to me it would be but, it isn't, unfortunately.

"I feel it probably isn't the end of my journey at Shrewsbury Town in some capacity at some time in the future, but it won't be now.

"It will be somewhere else. There are things to look at that I'll be considering. There is plenty of legs left in me and I refuse to retire on the back of not having played for a little while.

"That determination hasn't left me. I am desperate to continue achieving and desperate to be playing as high as I possibly can."

Sadler twice a Wembley skipper

Sadler, who has now made 513 appearances in a career that has also taken him to Northampton Town, Stockport County, Crawley Town, Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, was first brought to Shrewsbury by Graham Turner in July 2010.

He was then brought back to the club by Micky Mellon in May 2015 - and had his most successful spell under Paul Hurst in 2017-18 when Shrewsbury had a memorable season, only to lose in both the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final and the League One play-off final.

"Leading the team out at Wembley twice last season has to be the highlight," he said. "The devastation of both those defeats is still with me.

"Something I've still not quite got over. The second time in particular was a tough one to take. But I was proud and privileged to be captain both times."

After their excellent campaign in 2017-18, Shrewsbury regressed this season following the loss of manager Hurst to Ipswich.

Hurst's replacement John Askey was sacked on 12 November after winning just four of his 17 league games in charge, with the club in 18th. And, after an initial surge under caretaker boss Danny Coyne, Town finished the season in 18th under Ricketts, avoiding relegation by just three points.