Premier League: How much do you remember from past final-day title showdowns?

We all remember the Agueroooooo moment in 2012 - but what else do you recall from that day?

The 2018-19 Premier League title will be decided on the final day of the season as Manchester City and Liverpool slug it out one more time to decide who will be crowned champions.

It will be the eighth time the destiny of the title has gone down to the final day since the Premier League's formation in 1992. But how much do you remember from the previous seven? Test your knowledge with our final day title quiz.