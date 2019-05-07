Tottenham: Pochettino may "do something different" if Spurs win Champions League

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'll go home' if Spurs win the Champions League this season - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says if his side win the Champions League he would consider "doing something different in the future".

Spurs face Ajax on Wednesday trailing 1-0 from the semi-final first leg.

Pochettino says he could not "repeat the miracle" of winning the trophy with Tottenham.

"To win in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future," said Pochettino.

The Argentine has established Tottenham in the Champions League since arriving from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

They are all but certain to qualify for the competition for a fourth successive season, with only an unlikely set of results on the final day of the Premier League this weekend preventing them from finishing in the top four.

Asked whether he was serious about his plans to leave if Tottenham lifted the trophy, Pochettino added: "It's not a joke. Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home.

"We are living a dream. Five years ago when we arrived it was to reduce the gap to the top four, and then to have the possibility to play in the Champions League.

"I think nobody would believe we would be playing in the Champions League three seasons in a row and competing at this stage."