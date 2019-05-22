Champions League and Europa League - Who will neutral fans support?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs - Who are your rooting for?

European finals - Are you a 'neutral' fan?

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Europa League final on 29 May before Liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Champions League showpiece on 1 June.

Great news for supporters of those English sides. But we want to know who other fans - the so-called neutrals - are supporting, and why?

We're assuming Arsenal and Spurs fans want their local rivals to be beaten, that Everton and Manchester United supporters will be cheering for Tottenham, and Liverpool might win support elsewhere...

But are we right? Who do fans of treble winners Manchester City want to triumph? How about fans of Scottish, Welsh and Irish football teams? And what's the view of beaten European sides like Ajax and Barcelona?

Head here to give us your view - and include your name, age, and who you support.